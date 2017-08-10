Kaia Gerber Could Potentially Make a Living as a Hair Stylist

It’s incredibly possible that Kaia Gerber is the luckiest teen on the planet.

At only 15, Gerber is already a world-famous model, budding actress, and Instagram star. With 1.5 million followers, Kaia is just about 800,000 shy of catching up with supermodel mama Cindy Crawford.

Speaking of Ma and Pa, Kaia is also blessed with an incredibly photogenic fam—her brother Presley and father Rande Gerber are also models.

Long story short, Ms. Gerber is in a pretty good place, life-wise. That being said, we’re happy to report that Kaia is ready for anything.

On Wednesday, Crawford, 51, posted a photo of her youngest child exhibiting a new skill. Clad in a pink bikini top and black bottoms, the supermodel’s mini-me was photographed cutting her dad’s hair! “Waterfront haircuts by @KaiaGerber. Anyone need a trim? ,” the icon captioned her sweet snap.

So there you have it. If for some reason her modeling and/or acting career doesn’t pan out (which we highly doubt), this Gerber baby has a super practical skill to put to use.

Also, is Cindy running her PR? Because yes, we would like a trim.