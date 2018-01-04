Kaia and Presley Gerber's Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign Is Cindy Crawford–Approved

Famous (and gorgeous) sibling duos are nothing new—from Bella and Gigi Hadid to Kendall and Kylie Jenner, stylish sibs are an industry staple. The newest duo to hit the scene is one we should’ve seen coming, like a long time ago: Presley and Kaia Gerber.

O.G. supermodel Cindy Crawford’s teenage spawn (18 and 16, respectively) are the latest faces of Calvin Klein Jeans.

“Beyond excited to be a part of the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS campaign with my brother. thank you thank you@calvinklein #MYCALVINS,” Kaia captioned a two-photo gallery of her and Presley.

In the ad campaign, Kaia rocks black denim cut-offs, a matching jacket, and cowboy boots. Presley mirrors his lil' sis in a dark denim vest layered over a chambray shirt, dark-wash jeans, black cowboy boots, and a chambray CK Jeans baseball cap.

Mama Cindy is understandably proud:

This makes me happy ❤️ A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:05am PST

While we’re used to seeing Kaia slay the runway by now, nothing quite beats the brother-sister supermodel team.