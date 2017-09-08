Kaia Gerber Hits the NYFW Party Scene—with Her Parents

What’s a girl supposed to do after she becomes a certified runway model? Hit the town.

Kaia Gerber, 16 (!!!), made her New York Fashion Week debut at Calvin Klein on Thursday night, and after that, she wasn’t ready to go home. The soon-to-be if-not-already household name took a cue from top models Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner and switched out of her Raf Simons-designed spring 2018 look and into something more party-appropriate.

The occasion? The book launch of photographers Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott’s new aptly named tome, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, at the buzzy Public Hotel rooftop. For the event, she wore a black leather shorts jumpsuit with equally sleek combat boots, a biker hat, and a cute leather handbag. When did Gerber get so cool?

Pierre Suu/Getty

Stars at the party included Kim Kardashian West (who's featured naked on a tree in the book) and Naomi Campbell, so you’re probably wondering, who let this 16-year-old out on a school night? Well, don’t fret. Gerber was closely followed and accompanied by superstar parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

What a way to celebrate!