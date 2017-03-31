See Kaia Gerber's Dreamy Campaign for Your Favorite Fragrance

March 31, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
by: Marianne Mychaskiw

Fact: Everyone wore Marc Jacobs' Daisy. Whether you were in college and needed an addition to your existing Victoria's Secret-heavy fragrance lineup, or it was your gateway scent into the department store territory, everyone has owned a bottle at one point, and everyone has felt like the classiest lady in town while doing the spray-and-walk-through routine with it. It's hard to believe that the iconic violet, strawbery, and jasmine blend is turning 10 this year—they grow up so fast!—and in celebration, the label is releasing a special 10th anniversary edition, with none other than Kaia Gerber fronting the campaign. Clad in all white to mirror the bottle's limited-run exterior, Gerber and two fellow models give off serious Lux Lisbon a la The Virgin Suicides vibes (sans tragic ending, of course) as they twirl in the sunlight, braid each other's hair, and throw daisies into a pond.

Hit play on the video above to see the dreamy campaign in full, and shop the limited-edition Daisy at macys.com and Macy's outposts nationwide for $100 starting in April.

