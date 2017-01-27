Kendall on Kaia: “We’ll All Go Broke” When the Beauty Hits the Scene

There’s more to Kendall Jenner than meets the eye.

Months after the 21-year-old household name shared moving images of family members like Kylie Jenner and North West, the budding photographer is back to prove that if life as a model is no longer fulfilling, she can happily live behind the lens. On Friday, Love magazine released its latest cover and the results find a fresh-faced Kaia Gerber shot by (guess who?) Jenner.

In the cover shot, Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old look-alike daughter lends her fresh-faced stare to Jenner’s camera.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the SoCal duo have worked together. Last July, Jenner also snapped a candid shot of Gerber posing in a denim jacket.

Kaia photographed by me for LOVE magazine 😁😁😁 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 19, 2016 at 8:45am PDT

RELATED: Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber's Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

For this follow-up, Jenner seemed more enthused. “I feel like even between the first time I shot her and now she has grown a lot. She has definitely matured in terms of how she is in front of the camera,” Jenner told Love of the shoot. “She’s in her prime, both physically and mentally. She’s getting more beautiful, which I did not even think was possible. Listen, we’re all trying to get all our work in now before she hits the scene. When that happens, we’ll all go broke!”

RELATED: Proof Kendall Jenner Is the Most Stylish 20-Something Around

Gigi, Bella, Hailey—you'd better watch out.