Cindy Crawford’s Daughter Kaia Gerber Creates Her First Collection with a Major Designer

Yolanda Hadid may have asked supermodel daughters Gigi and Bella to wait until the age of 18 to make their runway and editorial debuts, but for 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, the sky’s the limit.

The teenage offspring of household name Cindy Crawford has officially scored one of the fashion industry’s most coveted gigs: designing with Chanel’s Karl Lagerfeld.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Yes, she’s already walked the runway for the French brand in places as far off as Hamburg, but her next project is even more next level.

According to The Cut, Gerber has teamed up with Lagerfeld to design a capsule collection called the Karl x Kaia Collection, which will drop in September at Karl Lagerfeld stores and karl.com and will feature both accessories and ready-to-wear. WWD first reported the news, and one of the pieces to come are leather gloves, presumably like those Lagerfeld is known for wearing. It was Lagerfeld who reportedly thought Kaia was the perfect design companion.

Gerber recently teamed up with her 18-year-old brother Presley for a family-style Calvin Klein Jeans campaign, and she’s already walked the runway for Saint Laurent, Off-White, and Isabel Marant, to name a few.

Clearly, she was born with it.