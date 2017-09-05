Kaia Gerber Takes the Driving Test, Looks Like a Model

Kaia Gerber is officially ready to hit the road: The newly cemented 16-year-old and budding model now has her driver's license. Her mom Cindy Crawford announced the news on Instagram Tuesday.

"Baby driver. Congrats on passing your driver's test, @KaiaGerber!" Crawford captioned the snap. In it, the brunette beauty flashes a big smile and throws up her hands in a parking lot, rocking a red sweatshirt, blue fatigue pants, and white sneakers.

Gerber shared a photo of herself at the DMV to Instagram Stories. "We've got a licensed driver on our hands (STAY OFF THE ROAD)," she wrote on the image.

It looks like Gerber headed straight to the DMV after she celebrated her 16th birthday Sunday. In honor of her sweet 16, she shared a few photos over the weekend from her festivities, including one where she sported a black and silver beaded crop top and high-waist bottoms with her hair sleek, straight, and parted in the middle. "Sweet sweet," she captioned the photo.

She also posted a snap of herself smiling and running across a grassy yard in front of a giant floral-topped "Kaia" sign, thanks to a special fashion designer friend, i.e. Marc Jacobs. "@marcjacobs spelled my name out for me in daisies! thanks for all the love," she wrote alongside it.

With the way Gerber has been taking the fashion industry by storm, something tells us that her sweet sixteen is going to be a year to remember. We can't wait to see what's in store.