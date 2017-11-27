Kaia Gerber Doesn’t Think She Looks Anything Like Mom Cindy Crawford

News flash: 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, is already a certified fashion favorite.

The teenager has walked major runways and while her talent is undeniable, we can’t help but keep calling out how, yes, young Kaia looks so much like her supermodel mom. They regularly share 'grams of each other looking like twins, and sometimes, we can’t even tell the two apart.

On Sunday, however, Kaia took to Instagram to hilariously comment on their stellar genes and set the record straight: She doesn’t think they’re that identical.

i just don’t see the resemblance A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Nov 25, 2017 at 12:45pm PST

In an adorable mother-daughter post, Kaia wrote, “I just don’t see the resemblance,” alongside two glowing selfies of them together.

Kaia, we’re going to agree to disagree on this one. The hair. The same. The ability to strut down the runway and own it. In our eyes, these two look so much like sisters.

Work it, ladies.