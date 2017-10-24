The Reason Why Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Don't Share Clothes

While Kaia Gerber and OG beauty Cindy Crawford might as well be twins, that doesn't mean the 16-year-old has full reign over the supermodel's enviable closet.

The young fashion darling has been fast following in the icon's footsteps, even mirroring Crawford's unforgettable 1992 Pepsi ad by snagging a denim campaign of her own. However, the teen insists that she and her mom are really not that similar.

"I know that we have a lot of the same mannerisms and, obviously, look a little bit alike, but yeah, I'd say we have different senses of humor and stuff like that," the runway fixture said to E! News while previewing her new spring/summer 2018 collaboration with Hudson Jeans.

She also revealed that being Crawford's daughter doesn't come with all of the perks one might expect. "My mom and I aren't the same size. She's a bit taller," she complained. "And we're not the same shoe size either, which is heartbreaking."

Gerber admits that her mom offers some good modeling advice, but turns to her peer Kendall Jenner as a mentor in the business. "I think [Kendall] does a really good job about having a life outside of [work] and staying with your friends and not separating yourself too much, so I've just kind of learned that from her," the brunette beauty said.

Two supermodel advisers? How lucky!