Happy Birthday, Kaia Gerber! 16 Times Cindy Crawford's Daughter Had Us Do a Double Take

Happy birthday, Kaia Gerber! The mini-me daughter to supermodel Cindy Crawford is growing up—she turns 16 today!
With both parents being former models (Dad is model-turned-businessman Rande Gerber), it was only a matter of time before the stunning beauty chose to tread that same path—along with older brother Presley Gerber, 18, who also models—and she's already announced her first modeling contract with IMG.
This news comes as no surprise to fans who have followed Kaia and mom Cindy on their respective Instagram accounts. The look-alike duo (talk about family resemblance!) are pros at posting beautiful snaps of themselves looking ever so gorgeous and natural. We can't imagine how much fun Kaia must have rifling through mom's closet and hearing all of her amazing stories!
And this just in: Gerber's now a double-threat! Kaia made her acting debut in last year's film, Sister Cities.
We're excited to watch Kaia's journey as she follows in her famous mother's footsteps. Celebrate the teen's special day with some incredible like mother, like daughter snaps:
RELATED: More Famous Mother-Daughter Duos