Kaia Gerber's Cozy All-Chanel Runway Look Will Make You Wish Winter Was Longer

Karl Lagerfeld is from Hamburg, Germany, so it was a major homecoming for the designer when he showed Chanel’s pre-fall Métiers d’Art show in the city he grew up in.

While the Elbphilharmonie concert hall was breathtaking, the show was unforgettable thanks to the models who hit the runway in Lagerfeld’s latest elegant designs as a live orchestra played. Enter 16-year-old Kaia Gerber, who made us want to reach for a cozy sweater ASAP.

AFP PHOTO/PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

For her big catwalk moment, the star hit the runway in two looks. She wore a black long-sleeve sweaterdress with over-the-knee leg warmers and pointed-toe, pearl-adorned booties, a black crossbody, and a black cap that made her look so much like supermodel mom Cindy Crawford.

She also walked in a white tweed dress with black leggings.

Christian Charisius/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Also in attendance: Lily-Rose Depp, who arrived in a black lace dress, and Kristen Stewart, who wore high-waist pants with a white crop top and silky blazer. The duo posed for the cameras together while Tilda Swinton sat nearby. Stewart also hugged it out with German actor Lars Eidinger.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Clearly, Chanel does it best.