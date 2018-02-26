Kaia Gerber's First-Ever Chanel Campaign Is Just as Stunning as You'd Imagine   

Just a month after strutting down the runway at her first Chanel Haute Couture Fashion show, Kaia Gerber is continuing to take the fashion world by storm in her first campaign for the fashion house, shot in Coco Chanel’s home in Paris.

Clad in three different Chanel ensembles, Cindy Crawford’s mini-me daughter shows off the fashion house’s new 2018 handbag collection in photos shot by Karl Lagerfeld, in which she lounges on a fawn suede sofa in Mademoiselle Chanel’s apartment surrounded by the late designer's belongings. In one of the snaps, Gerber relaxes cross legged on the couch, wearing a white dress complete with short ruffled sleeves and a ruffled skirt as she palms a textured Chanel bag in her hand.

Courtesy

In another photo, she kicks up her heels on the couch in a short, strapless white dress with a bag at her side, and in the other, Gerber rests on the couch in a striped jacket and textured off-white skirt as she totes two Chanel bags complete with the signature logo. The brand’s PVC bags, boy bag, and Gabrielle bag are all featured in the campaign.

Courtesy

Courtesy

The 11.12 bag, shown in colored transparent PVC, “illustrates a mood, a desire and travels through time, essential to every silhouette,” the brand told InStyle in a statement. The Gabrielle handbag features a strap worn in multiple ways, and the Boy Chanel bag “reveals a taste for the masculine/feminine at CHANEL.”

Gerber made her Paris Couture debut at Chanel’s 2018 Couture show last month, and they announced not long afterwards that they were co-designing a capsule collection for Chanel featuring read-to-wear and accessories called the Karl x Kaia Collection.