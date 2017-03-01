Sometimes, the only thing that will cure a case of the blahs is a face full of cookies. Instead of reaching for a store-bought option or frozen stick of raw dough (tempting, we know), try whipping up the super quick—and borderline healthy—peanut butter cookies from Justin My Kitchen ($20; shop.justins.com), the cookbook from none other than the cult-favorite nut butter company Justin’s. The recipe calls for five simple ingredients and omits gluten, flour, and butter. “The healthy fats in almond, peanut, and hazelnut butters promote brain health, improve memory, and aid in muscle development,” Justin Gold, founder of Justin’s, once told InStyle on a visit to our office. Try the recipe below, just in time for National Peanut Butter Lovers Day.

Easiest Peanut Butter Cup Cookies Ever

Yields 16 cookies

Ingredients

1 jar of peanut butter ($6; shop.justins.com)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

6 peanut butter cups, chopped ($8 for 6 cups; shop.justins.com)

Pinch of sea salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. In a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat together peanut butter, sugar and egg.

3. Mix in chopped peanut butter cups.

4. Roll dough into 2-inch balls and place onto two greased baking sheets. Press slightly to flatten.

5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, or until edges are golden brown.

6. While still warm, sprinkle cookies with sea salt. Cool completely.