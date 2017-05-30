Justin and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Met the Pope and Here's What Happened

Just a day after celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary on May 28, Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau embarked on their next journey together: a visit to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

The Canadian prime minister looked dapper as always in a black suit and a deep purple tie (and provided another example of how he’s the real-life embodiment of Prince Eric).

Grégoire Trudeau wore a simple LBD with three-quarter sleeves and a modest fit for the occasion, which she complemented with a matching pair of black pumps and a Jackie Kennedy-esque pillbox hat with a tiny netted veil.

Ettore Ferrari/AFP/Getty

Her choice of headwear provided a contrast to what Melania and Ivanka Trump wore for their visit with the pope last week.

Pope Francis, wore, well, you know …

Vatican Pool/Getty

The Trudeaus exchanged presents with the religious leader, gifting him with a set of rare Jesuit Relations books.

ETTORE FERRARI/AFP/Getty

During Monday’s meeting, Trudeau also requested that the pope issue an apology on behalf of the Catholic church for the abuse and mistreatment of children from Canada's indigenous population in "residential schools," a boarding school system with the aim of assimilation that ran from the 1880s until the 1990s.

Politics aside, Trudeau, who is Catholic, told reporters he had “a deeply personal and wide-ranging, thoughtful conversation with the leader of my own faith.”