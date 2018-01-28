Justin Trudeau's Sock Game Deserves a Standing Ovation

Now here's a guy that doesn't take himself too seriously.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made quite the fashion statement at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week, and it's exactly what we've come to expect from the heartthrob.

During the Forum, Trudeau tackled hard-hitting topics like women's education, but he kept the mood light with an adorable pair of socks. Yes, he's at it again with the fancy footwear, and the Internet is loving it.

In addition to his sharp suit and purple tie, the 46-year-old politician rocked a pair of purple socks decorated with yellow rubber ducks. He wasn't trying to hide it either, crossing his legs during the event to give the audience a prime look at his ducky-clad ankles. Sock game on point, Trudeau!

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

This is far from the first time Trudeau has caused a buzz thanks to his unconventional footwear.

In the past, he's worn all sorts of fancy socks, featuring everything from argyle to stripes to Star Wars characters and more. Check out these bad boys that he wore on Canada Day last year:

Canada Day essentials. Indispensables en cette fête du Canada. A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) on Jul 1, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

We'd sure like to take a peek inside his sock drawer!