Justin Trudeau's Sock Game Deserves a Standing Ovation

Now here's a guy that doesn't take himself too seriously.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made quite the fashion statement at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland this week, and it's exactly what we've come to expect from the heartthrob.

During the Forum, Trudeau tackled hard-hitting topics like women's education, but he kept the mood light with an adorable pair of socks. Yes, he's at it again with the fancy footwear, and the Internet is loving it.

In addition to his sharp suit and purple tie, the 46-year-old politician rocked a pair of purple socks decorated with yellow rubber ducks. He wasn't trying to hide it either, crossing his legs during the event to give the audience a prime look at his ducky-clad ankles. Sock game on point, Trudeau!

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

This morning at #WEF18 in Davos, I joined Malala Yousafzai, Fabiola Gianotti, and Orit Gadiesh for a panel discussion on the importance of education in empowering women & girls… and we did more than just talk about it – I announced Canada is doubling its annual contribution to @gpforeducation to support girls’ education & strengthen education systems in developing countries. Click the link in my bio for details on Canada’s pledge to #ShapeTheFuture. 🇨🇦 Ce matin au #WEF18 à Davos, je me suis joint à Malala Yousafzai, Fabiola Gianotti et Orit Gadiesh dans le cadre d’une discussion de groupe sur l’importance de l’éducation dans l’autonomisation des femmes et des filles… et on ne s’est pas simplement contentés d’en parler – j’ai annoncé que le Canada double sa contribution annuelle au @gpforeducation pour appuyer l’éducation des filles et l’amélioration des systèmes d’éducation dans les pays en développement. Cliquez sur le lien dans ma biographie afin de connaître les détails de l’engagement du Canada pour #BâtirLAvenir.

This is far from the first time Trudeau has caused a buzz thanks to his unconventional footwear.

In the past, he's worn all sorts of fancy socks, featuring everything from argyle to stripes to Star Wars characters and more. Check out these bad boys that he wore on Canada Day last year:

Canada Day essentials. Indispensables en cette fête du Canada.

We'd sure like to take a peek inside his sock drawer!

