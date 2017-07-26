Justin Trudeau's Rolling Stone Cover Is Making People Sweat

If you haven’t already fallen in love with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the latest reason he’s making headlines may convert you. The 45-year-old politician snagged the cover of Rolling Stone and guys, it’s a hot one.

It’s not like he’s posing shirtless or participating in a wet T-shirt contest, but the way in which he handsomely looks directly into the camera—his sleeves rolled-up yet still ready to get work done—is making us sweat. Trudeau has not only captivates people’s attention for his charm, but also for his approach to championing equal rights for women and supporting those in underprivileged circumstances.

The cover headline boldly reads, “Why Can’t He Be Our President?” In the story, Trudeau speaks about his views and attitude toward U.S. President Donald Trump. “Obviously, I disagree with [Trump] on a whole bunch, but Canadians expect me to accomplish two things at the same time, which is where we disagree and stand up firmly for Canadian interests,” he says.

“But we also have a constructive working relationship, and me going out of my way to insult the guy or overreact or jump at everything he says [that] we might disagree with is not having a constructive relationship.”

Additionally, the politician opens up about being the son of Pierre Trudeau, a 15-year prime minister of Canada, and what he learned. “I got to see how international relations is all about relationships and how you get along with people,” he says.

He also speaks of his life growing up in the Canadian countryside. “He taught us we needed to know how to build a fire in the rain, needed to know how to portage a canoe,” he adds. “All these things, trying to make us as well-rounded as we possibly could be in terms of all fields of knowledge.”

As for how he met his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau? According to the story, the married couple met in Montreal and after the first date Trudeau decided he’d marry her.