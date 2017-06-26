Justin Trudeau Reached Peak Justin Trudeau at Toronto Pride Parade

Justin Trudeau, the very attractive Canadian leader and an all-around good guy, marched in Toronto’s annual Pride parade on Sunday.

Last Pride, Trudeau made history as the first sitting Canadian Prime Minister to march in Toronto’s parade—yaaaas, PM Trudeau!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHaeEsHA2rK/?taken-by=justinpjtrudeau Proud • Fiers A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) on Jul 3, 2016 at 1:59pm PDT

Like everything Prime Minister Trudeau does, the photos of JT at this year's parade soon became a viral sensation.

I mean, look at this guy…

Justin Trudeau with kids gives Barack Obama with kids a serious run for its money.

https://twitter.com/flahertykeely/status/879097657490153472 my kink is justin trudeau high-fiving baby wonder woman in rainbow ramadan socks during a pride parade pic.twitter.com/ptbZlIqU6J — keely flaherty (@flahertykeely) June 25, 2017

Natch, JT didn’t act alone, he marched for equality alongside his wife, Sophie Gregoire, and their children.

https://twitter.com/ABCPolitics/status/879366432059834369 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau​ marches with his wife and two of his children in Toronto's Pride parade. https://t.co/PuWdN5MgZW pic.twitter.com/3cqJpQ0ALv — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 26, 2017

Homeboy even wore rainbow socks! Note: they’re more than just rainbow—in addition to their colorful stripes, the socks in question also give a shout-out to Eid al-Fitr—a religious holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan:

See, Trudeau isn’t just a political thirst trap, he’s a socially conscious and fashion-forward political thirst trap.

Long live PM Trudeau, his infectious smile, and his statement-making socks!