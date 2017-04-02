Justin Trudeau Has Some Fighting Words for Matthew Perry

Should your memory need refreshing, Matthew Perry broke the Internet last month when he confessed to bullying now-Canadian Prime Minister and hottest man alive Justin Trudeau. And this weeked, Trudeau fired back with some hilarious fighting words for Perry.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?” Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/848157413668790274

The tweet was a response to the story Perry told on Jimmy Kimmel Live in March, wherein he revealed his sordid legacy of bullying.

"My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," Perry explained. "We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't so it was pure jealousy."

Here’s the clip, in case you missed it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWZsF3bUNhs

Not that we encourage fighting, but who do you think would win in a faceoff between these two grade-school adversaries?

And most importantly: Are you team Perry or team Trudeau?

