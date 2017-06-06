Justin Trudeau Is Now Charming People from Aboard a Kayak

In another classic Justin Trudeau move, the Canadian prime minister went kayaking along Niagra-on-the-Lake in Ontario on Monday in honor of World Environment Day and stopped to chat with some unsuspecting homeowners along the way.

In a video posted to Twitter, the politician paddles his way over to some of his constituents who are standing on a dock and has a conversation about the effect of climate change on the water levels. “This is the highest it’s been since we’ve been here,” a man says from behind the camera.

“Any day I can get out on the water like this … They call this work, you know?” Trudeau charmingly jokes from aboard his kayak.

Justin Trudeau just kayaked up to my house and talked to my parents? classic pic.twitter.com/gktVekiTMZ — carrie robinson (@carrierobinson_) June 5, 2017

But his visit wasn’t all fun and games. After getting off the water, the P.M. discussed the pressing importance of taking care of the environment. "Canada will not back down from its commitment to fight climate change–and we are not alone. Around the world, nearly every country is on our side. Inaction is not an option," he said, according to Reuters.

"We can't walk away from the reality of climate change."