Justin Trudeau Dons Firefighter's Jacket, Ignites Twitter *Firestorm*

April 27, 2017 @ 5:15 PM
by: Isabel Jones

The notoriously sexy Canadian Prime Minister went to visit some first responders in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Thursday morning.

While his intentions were good, we fear Justin Trudeau’s visit may have sparked more flames than it put out. Somehow (thank you, Canadian fire station Gods), the political hottie ended up posing in a firefighter’s jacket, and yes, your inference was correct, it was TOO HOT TO HANDLE.

Seriously, Justin should know better than that. If this appearance doesn’t inspire a new religion or something, I’ll be shocked.

Oh, wait, it already has:

https://twitter.com/nashvillescoop/status/857687692221579266

Unsurprisingly, everyone had a little something to say.

It inspired some to sing:

https://twitter.com/SpankYouSilly/status/857696125033357315

It inspired others to make some pretty obvious (but necessary) innuendos:

https://twitter.com/kirstengloria/status/857689694787837952

All of the pieces came together:

https://twitter.com/schell50/status/857698095924117509

Oh, Justin, the games you play …

