Justin Trudeau Can Now Be Yours—with Just 3 Easy Payments of $32.27

No more arguing about whom Justin Trudeau should be with, there’s enough of the prime minister to go around!

Someone very brilliant (and likely harboring an unquenchable thirst for J.T.), has created a “fully poseable” doll in the likeness of Canada’s sexiest politician.

The “Talking Commemorative Portrait Doll” spouts out popular Trudeau quotes (“A positive, optimistic, hopeful vision of public life isn’t a naive dream, it can be a powerful force for change.”) and charms the masses with his signature smile.

Courtesy

If the idea of purchasing a Justin Trudeau action figure for yourself strikes you as creepy, rest assured, the doll will be serving its purpose. According to The Bradford Exchange, a site that sells the limited-edition piece, it’s to be considered a “fine adult collectible” and is notably “not intended for children.”

You need this—and for just $97 (or 130 Canadian dollars), plus shipping and handling, it can be yours. If you're pressed for cash, you can choose to pay in installments—three easy payments of $32.27! (That's 43.33 in Canadian dollars.)

Don’t fret: A poseable talking Justin Trudeau doll is clearly worth much more than a week of groceries. Buy yours here today.