Damn. Young Justin Trudeau Is Outrageously Hot

Samir Hussein/WireImage
March 1, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Isabel Jones

If you have a thing for middle-aged Justin Trudeau, just wait until you see these photos from his youth.

Newly recovered throwback photos of the Canadian Prime Minister are sweeping the Internet–and we're not mad about it. Like seriously, take a moment out of your busy day to appreciate Prince Eric incarnate.

https://twitter.com/DenuIn_ItRight/status/835852815004225537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

I’m personally offended that J.T. was neither a member of the brat pack nor any notable ‘80s boy band. Whoever scouted Ryan Gosling made a serious oversight—young Trudeau looks like the long lost lovechild of young Richard Gere and Andie Macdowell.

Obviously, the worldwide web had quite a bit to say about this thirst-inducing discovery. Sit back and enjoy.

O, Canada…

SAME.

https://twitter.com/SarahLeckwatch/status/836710812857348096

And the Oscar goes to...

https://twitter.com/CharlesPulliam/status/836685832966844417

https://twitter.com/TimFederle/status/836930077673852928

https://twitter.com/avamartin_/status/836788409741918208

https://twitter.com/GMPaiella/status/836973473633271808

https://twitter.com/deancasIut/status/836817301206876160

https://twitter.com/sbstryker/status/836748814811746304

https://twitter.com/cadetkelley/status/836975303302000641

You're welcome. Now get back to work!

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

