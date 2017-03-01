Damn. Young Justin Trudeau Is Outrageously Hot

If you have a thing for middle-aged Justin Trudeau, just wait until you see these photos from his youth.

Newly recovered throwback photos of the Canadian Prime Minister are sweeping the Internet–and we're not mad about it. Like seriously, take a moment out of your busy day to appreciate Prince Eric incarnate.

https://twitter.com/DenuIn_ItRight/status/835852815004225537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw good morning to everyone, especially young Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/huNoGXIknz — Yodit Denu (@DenuIn_ItRight) February 26, 2017

I’m personally offended that J.T. was neither a member of the brat pack nor any notable ‘80s boy band. Whoever scouted Ryan Gosling made a serious oversight—young Trudeau looks like the long lost lovechild of young Richard Gere and Andie Macdowell.

Obviously, the worldwide web had quite a bit to say about this thirst-inducing discovery. Sit back and enjoy.

O, Canada…

VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau



SAME.

https://twitter.com/SarahLeckwatch/status/836710812857348096 Young Justin Trudeau could run me over with a semi and I'd say thank you pic.twitter.com/oVDwWuQEio — Silence Dogood (@SarahLeckwatch) February 28, 2017

And the Oscar goes to...

https://twitter.com/CharlesPulliam/status/836685832966844417 Young Justin Trudeau looks like the camp counselor your mom warned you about who got that girl pregnant last summer but kept his job. pic.twitter.com/8Wn91A5g37 — Charles PM (@CharlesPulliam) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/TimFederle/status/836930077673852928 Telling people this photo of Justin Trudeau was from a college production of Godspell where he played Jesus but let Judas take the final bow pic.twitter.com/YYfsv3bCz6 — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) March 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/avamartin_/status/836788409741918208 Things we don't deserve:

1. The sacrifice of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ

2. Justin Trudeau — Ava Martin (@avamartin_) March 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/GMPaiella/status/836973473633271808 Young Justin Trudeau looks like he's going to seduce you with his acoustic guitar playing and then give you crabs https://t.co/j6DQvOh6qK pic.twitter.com/1Vt77yF5EF — Gabriella Paiella (@GMPaiella) March 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/deancasIut/status/836817301206876160 young justin trudeau could leave me on read at 8:15 am, text me at 6:54 pm and i'd reply at 6:53 pm pic.twitter.com/hEdumIE07f — . (@deancasIut) March 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/sbstryker/status/836748814811746304 Raise your hand if you feel personally victimized by Young Justin Trudeau: pic.twitter.com/fdto1KDrgq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/cadetkelley/status/836975303302000641 young justin trudeau could offer me free health care any day of the damn week pic.twitter.com/kf8QuCxe6X — chris kelley (@cadetkelley) March 1, 2017

You're welcome. Now get back to work!