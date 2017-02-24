Yeah, You'll Want to See This Photo of Justin Trudeau's Butt

Once this photo of the Prime Minister of Canada's perfect bubble butt surfaced online, there was no going back. The people of the internet have spoken, and 2017 is officially the year of Justin Trudeau's backside.

Take it away, social media...

https://twitter.com/EBecks/status/835236098339143680 My new phone background to remind me there are good people (Justin Trudeau) and good things (his butt) on this earth 💋 pic.twitter.com/Clzv72K0Gd — Em Becks (@EBecks) February 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/shackleshotgun/status/835173899096768512 Find someone who loves you as much the internet loves Justin Trudeau's butt. — hotgun (@shackleshotgun) February 24, 2017

https://twitter.com/xecretbill/status/834785494722551808 Ooooh, Canada! Like his country, Justin Trudeau's ass is a thing of great natural beauty. pic.twitter.com/Mp7Yy0IVJb — Billy Boy (@xecretbill) February 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/punchesbears/status/834534344928550912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO — PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017

https://twitter.com/JefferySelf/status/834561113211629569 Retweet if you've spent more than twenty minutes alone with that photo of Justin Trudeau's butt in slacks today. — Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) February 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/SuburbanSnaps/status/835222405647855616 I'm lying on the couch having a sick day but Lord Jesus sent Justin Trudeau's butt to heal me. pic.twitter.com/HmgU1J2euH — Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) February 24, 2017

Of course, the photo also brought out some conspiracy theorists...

https://twitter.com/moby_dickhead/status/835241217298432000 Am I crazy or does the Justin Trudeau butt photo look fake? It seems like they pasted David Beckham's cheek onto Justin + edited it a bit. pic.twitter.com/v3jRPfFG03 — Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) February 24, 2017