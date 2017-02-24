Yeah, You'll Want to See This Photo of Justin Trudeau's Butt

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
February 24, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

Once this photo of the Prime Minister of Canada's perfect bubble butt surfaced online, there was no going back. The people of the internet have spoken, and 2017 is officially the year of Justin Trudeau's backside.

Take it away, social media...

https://twitter.com/EBecks/status/835236098339143680

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ5bbp9Fitl/

How he gon stand there with his donk looking like it's the last corner piece of Thanksgiving sweet potato pie that I know I better not touch or I'll get cut by my auntie? How he gon pose like this he don't know this the pose that's gonna make women risk it all to trash his marriage like a raccoon does a garbage pail? This the kind of pose that got heaux all over the world trying to slide in his DMs the way Tom Cruise did across the living room floor in "Risky Business." This the kind of pose that got you waking up at 3:16am, mad AF at your boo sleeping next to you for not looking this good. This the kind of pose that make you convert to Buddhism and got you like, "A'ight, bet. I'mma about to come back in another life as a pant pocket on a pair of Brooks Brothers slacks in Trudeau's closet." This picture right here gon have people plan a road trip to Canada and just write "Justin Trudeau" on a map as the destination like his first name is the longitude and his last name is the latitude. Bless this photo, bless his body, and bless my eyeballs for being able to witness it. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #YQY #JustinTrudeau #EverydayIsButtAndThighDayInTheTrudeauHousehold #ThisPostIsHighKeyDisrespectful

A post shared by Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) on

https://twitter.com/shackleshotgun/status/835173899096768512

https://twitter.com/xecretbill/status/834785494722551808

https://twitter.com/punchesbears/status/834534344928550912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/JefferySelf/status/834561113211629569

https://twitter.com/SuburbanSnaps/status/835222405647855616

Of course, the photo also brought out some conspiracy theorists...

https://twitter.com/moby_dickhead/status/835241217298432000

https://twitter.com/kpfallon/status/835160471988809730

