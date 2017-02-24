Yeah, You'll Want to See This Photo of Justin Trudeau's Butt

Once this photo of the Prime Minister of Canada's perfect bubble butt surfaced online, there was no going back. The people of the internet have spoken, and 2017 is officially the year of Justin Trudeau's backside.
RELATED: The Complete History of Celebrities Thirsting Over Justin Trudeau
Take it away, social media...
https://twitter.com/EBecks/status/835236098339143680
My new phone background to remind me there are good people (Justin Trudeau) and good things (his butt) on this earth 💋 pic.twitter.com/Clzv72K0Gd
— Em Becks (@EBecks) February 24, 2017
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ5bbp9Fitl/
How he gon stand there with his donk looking like it's the last corner piece of Thanksgiving sweet potato pie that I know I better not touch or I'll get cut by my auntie? How he gon pose like this he don't know this the pose that's gonna make women risk it all to trash his marriage like a raccoon does a garbage pail? This the kind of pose that got heaux all over the world trying to slide in his DMs the way Tom Cruise did across the living room floor in "Risky Business." This the kind of pose that got you waking up at 3:16am, mad AF at your boo sleeping next to you for not looking this good. This the kind of pose that make you convert to Buddhism and got you like, "A'ight, bet. I'mma about to come back in another life as a pant pocket on a pair of Brooks Brothers slacks in Trudeau's closet." This picture right here gon have people plan a road trip to Canada and just write "Justin Trudeau" on a map as the destination like his first name is the longitude and his last name is the latitude. Bless this photo, bless his body, and bless my eyeballs for being able to witness it. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #YQY #JustinTrudeau #EverydayIsButtAndThighDayInTheTrudeauHousehold #ThisPostIsHighKeyDisrespectful
A post shared by Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) on
VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
https://twitter.com/shackleshotgun/status/835173899096768512
Find someone who loves you as much the internet loves Justin Trudeau's butt.
— hotgun (@shackleshotgun) February 24, 2017
https://twitter.com/xecretbill/status/834785494722551808
Ooooh, Canada! Like his country, Justin Trudeau's ass is a thing of great natural beauty. pic.twitter.com/Mp7Yy0IVJb
— Billy Boy (@xecretbill) February 23, 2017
https://twitter.com/punchesbears/status/834534344928550912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
I made a quick reference guide for looking at Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/8EL8z2TRwO
— PunchesBears ㅎ㉨ㅎ (@punchesbears) February 22, 2017
https://twitter.com/JefferySelf/status/834561113211629569
Retweet if you've spent more than twenty minutes alone with that photo of Justin Trudeau's butt in slacks today.
— Jeffery Self (@JefferySelf) February 23, 2017
https://twitter.com/SuburbanSnaps/status/835222405647855616
I'm lying on the couch having a sick day but Lord Jesus sent Justin Trudeau's butt to heal me. pic.twitter.com/HmgU1J2euH
— Brenna Jennings (@SuburbanSnaps) February 24, 2017
Of course, the photo also brought out some conspiracy theorists...
https://twitter.com/moby_dickhead/status/835241217298432000
Am I crazy or does the Justin Trudeau butt photo look fake? It seems like they pasted David Beckham's cheek onto Justin + edited it a bit. pic.twitter.com/v3jRPfFG03
— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) February 24, 2017
https://twitter.com/kpfallon/status/835160471988809730
Just clicked on a story about Justin Trudeau's "bubble butt" none of us are perfect
— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) February 24, 2017