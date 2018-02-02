Watch Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dance the Waltz in "Man of the Woods" Music Video

Justin Timberlake's new "Man of the Woods" music video features a very familiar special guest.

The singer dropped the video for the track—along with his entire new album, Man of the Woods—Friday morning at midnight, which includes a cute cameo from his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

In keeping with his new pop-soul sound, the video for the funky Americana-tinged track showcases a red flannel-clad Timberlake, 37, walking and wiggling through the woods. The clip takes a romantic turn when he stumbles upon a barn filled with dancing couples. Before you know it, the "Filthy" singer and his real-life wife are twirling across the dance floor with them.

Dressed in a white backless dress, Biel, 35, accompanies her hubby throughout the rest of the video—save for a goofy a capella scene—before they dance off into the woods together.

Timberlake and Biel have been married since 2012, and have one son, two-year-old Silas, together. Earlier this week, mere days before his Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Sinner star wished her longtime love a happy birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1," she wrote, praising his impressive dad skills. "Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII."

Watch the video for "Man of the Woods" above, and look for Biel's cameo around the 2:18 mark.