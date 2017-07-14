Justin Timberlake Plays Hero After Woman Gets Struck by Ball During Golf Tournament

Justin Timberlake is officially too pure for this world.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer was playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Wednesday, when a spectator was struck by a wayward tee shot.

In footage captured by The Sacramento Bee, a woman can be seen huddled over in pain after a golfer in Timberlake's group accidentally hit the ball into the crowd at the 17th hole. Timberlake, who was paired with retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, quickly rushed to her aid.

The 36-year-old southern gentleman (who didn't strike the ball) chatted with the woman, made her laugh, helped her to her feet, and gave her a high five before returning to the green. "He ran over and sang her a song right away," Romo joked in a press conference the followed, SportsDay reports. "She was crying because obviously she got hit in the stomach."

The former football star says he wasn't surprised at all to see the avid golfer and all-around high-quality human be among the first to comfort the injured woman.

"And I told Justin, I said, 'You don't want to be the first one to get there because if you are she's going to think you hit her,'" he joked. "He didn't catch that part. And sure enough he showed right up and he was right there, right at the end she's like, "Can she talk to you afterward because you hit her.' He's like, 'I didn't hit her. Like I was coming to be nice, like help.' Then he turns and tells the crowd, 'I want everyone here to know I didn't hit her.'"

You can hit us anytime, Justin.