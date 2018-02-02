Justin Timberlake Confirms Part of His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List

Justin Timberlake is putting an end to those Janet Jackson Super Bowl rumors once and for all. The singer, who is set to perform at Sunday’s halftime show, gave a press conference in Minneapolis on Thursday to set the record straight.

“To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests. There’s a whole list. I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, from 'N Sync to Jay [Jay-Z] to Chris Stapleton to Janet [Jackson],” he told reporters, adding to the suspense before thoroughly denying the rumors.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Instead, he said the only other performers on stage will be his band, the Tennessee Kids. “I feel like they’re my special guests and I’m excited to rock the stage,” Timberlake, who dropped his album Man of the Woods Friday morning, said.

While the lack of guest performers may be disappointing to some viewers, Timberlake promised that his show will more than make up for it, revealing he’s “doing a few things with this halftime show they’ve never quite done before.”

The singer also confirmed part of his set list, revealing that he’ll play his hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” during the show.

Tune in to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4 to see what else he has in store.