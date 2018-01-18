Our First Behind-the-Scenes Look at Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Is Here  

This is going to be good!

With the countdown to Super Bowl LII officially on, E! News recently got its hands on the first behind-the-scenes look at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show starring the one and only Justin Timberlake.

Though technically he’s headlined the Halftime Show twice before—with 'N Sync in 2001 and Janet Jackson in 2004—the “Sexy Back” singer is looking at this performance as his first.

"I am getting the opportunity to have the stage to myself," Timberlake, 36, said in the clip. "I really am looking at it as my first time."

The video also offers a glimpse into the singer’s preparations for the show, including non-stop meetings with his team, choreography practice, and even some time working out.

But more than anything, Timberlake said he just wants the show to be fun.

"I believe it's also the place where there's nothing wrong with giving people what they want," he explained. "My biggest challenge is what is my fingerprint on that show come February 4th. It's going to go by quick."

Watch the behind-the-scenes footage above, and prepare to cry a river (of joy) when Super Bowl LII airs on Sunday, Feb. 4.