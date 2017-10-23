Justin Timberlake Is Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show! Watch His Sketch with Jimmy Fallon

Justin Timberlake is officially bringing sexy back to the Super Bowl.

In a hilarious video sketch with Jimmy Fallon, the "SexyBack" singer confirmed that he will headline the halftime show for the 2018 event. Super Bowl LII takes place Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., home to the Minnesota Vikings.

Larry Busacca/Getty

He shared the clip on Twitter with the message: "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight."

Watch the video here:

The last time Timberlake appeared on the halftime show stage, the year was 2004 and he and Janet Jackson together made headlines for weeks following their joint performance of "Rock Your Body." During the set, Timberlake tore off a part of Jackson's costume which exposed her breast—and permanently added "wardrobe malfunction" to the pop culture lexicon.

Frank Micelotta/Getty

Will Jackson make an appearance as well? We'll have to wait and see.