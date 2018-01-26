Justin Timberlake Reveals Whether He’ll Have Super Bowl Guest Performers

Ellen DeGeneres celebrates her 60th birthday on Friday, and she had some very special guests on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for her big day. Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard helped usher her into a new decade, as did her buddy Justin Timberlake.

JT wasn’t able to make an appearance in person, since he’s rehearsing for both the Super Bowl halftime show and his upcoming Man of the Woods tour, but he made sure he made an appearance via live video to wish DeGeneres a happy birthday (in song, of course).

The birthday girl took the opportunity to ask him some questions about his upcoming Super Bowl performance, including the one on everyone’s minds: Will he have any special guests? Timberlake has been rumored to be bringing out both his former boy band *NSYNC and his 2004 halftime show co-star Janet Jackson.

The singer put an end to the rumors, though, with a simple message. “These are my guests right here, the Tennessee Kids,” he said, motioning to his band and backup singers behind him.

“You’re welcome to come out with me if you want,” Timberlake joked to DeGeneres.

Looks like we’ll only be seeing JT (and his killer dance moves) when he takes the stage during Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4.