See What Justin Timberlake Is Going to Wear for the Super Bowl Halftime Show

What celebrities wear on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show says a lot about the message they're trying to send. Lady Gaga appeared triumphant in a bodysuit in 2017. Katy Perry kept it colorful in several Jeremy Scott pieces in 2015. And, of course, the focus of 2004’s performance wasn’t so much what stars were wearing, but rather, what they weren’t. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson’s #nipplegate fiasco will never be forgotten.

On Sunday, however, it’s all about JT himself—not, you know, football. So what will he hit the stage in? The 37-year-old pop star turned to none other than British designer Stella McCartney for a look inspired by his latest album, Man of the Woods.

The look is super JT—meaning it’s sporty, it’s fresh, and it seems to give him plenty of room to breathe and dance.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

It includes a jacket made of a faux nappa fringed material with a cotton shirt that features art by British artist Martin Ridley, plus pants with a Prince of Wales check and camouflage print made of repurposed wool. The pants match a custom single-breasted jacket of the same pattern. Of course, it’s a super smart move for McCartney, who dropped her menswear line in December 2016.

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Will his performance live up to the look? We’re going to go out on a limb and say, well, duh.

Catch the 2018 Super Bowl at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.