Justin Timberlake’s Son Silas Makes His Pro Artist Debut in This Sweet New Song

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have kept their 2-year-old Silas mostly out of the public eye, sharing only one photo of his adorable face since his birth back in 2015, but the singer just gave us an intimate look at his private life. Timberlake dropped his new album, Man of the Woods, early Friday morning, and it’s almost all about his young family. But one track, in particular, caught our attention.

“Young Man,” the final song on Man of the Woods, is dedicated to Timberlake’s son Silas, and Dad seems to be singing directly to him on the track. “Beautiful boy, got it from your momma / Damn, she look good, you might get a sister,” he sings, hinting at the possibility of baby No. 2 with wife Jessica Biel.

“You know your daddy's so proud of you / My little young man / Mama can’t just get enough of you,” Timberlake sings.

And the star does more than reference his son: He even includes his voice on the track. In the intro, both Silas and Biel have cameos, with the 2-year-old repeating “Dada,” after Timberlake.

The end of the song has even more: “I love you, Daddy,” he says, in a moment that will make your heart melt.

“The top of the song was one of the first handful of times I caught him saying ‘dada’ and he was just a little over four months old,” Timberlake told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Thursday.

“It was really incredible,” he gushed. “Then at the end of the record, I was at the studio ... and [Jessica and Silas] were singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me because I was working on my birthday at the studio, and at the end he just says, ‘I love you,’ and it’s one of those things that you’re like, [aww], you know.”

“I always knew I wanted to write a song for him, but I didn’t know it was going to be a song to him. You know it really turned out to be like if I was going to write him a letter ... this was just my love letter to him that I felt like maybe this is something he can have as sort of a time capsule,” the pop star added.

Listen to the song above, and check out Timberlake’s album, Man of the Woods, available now.