Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Son Makes a Rare Appearance on Instagram

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 01, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are notoriously private when it comes to their 2-year-old son Silas, but they bent their own social media boundaries this week for Halloween, and as a result, we got a glimpse of the sweetest family costume.

The family of three dressed up as characters from Toy Story, and their looks were definitely Instagram-worthy. Timberlake played Buzz Lightyear in a realistic-looking space suit while Biel was cowgirl doll Jessie from the sequel Toy Story 2. While both costumes were certainly cute, it was Silas who was the real star of the trio.

jessicabiel/Instagram

The 2-year-old was dressed as Woody, complete with a cow-print vest and cowboy hat, and he was too cute for words. In an extra special treat, Biel even posted a candid shot of the family that showed Silas's face—a very rare occurrence indeed.

All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz... #happyhalloween

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Even in a black-and-white shot, we can tell Silas looks just like his famous mom and dad. We can also tell that he seems to be pretty worn out, possibly from a fun evening trick-or-treating.

Happy Halloween Timberlake-Biel family!

Show Transcript

You have a two year old. Yes, yes we do. One of the least glamorous things that could happen to someone. That's very true. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] How many surfaces of your home are covered with what you hope is chocolate? [LAUGH] Every square inch. And if it's not the hopefully chocolate it's Stickers and Play-Doh and Gak and crumbs and who knows. Everything is covered with everything. [MUSIC] You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me. [MUSIC] Right, not my friends. No, not your friends, you seem like a very nice person. My friends are quiet. Listen. Demure. Modest. You're a TV producer. He's in the music industry. He's a wild musician. Those are troubled people. [MUSIC] So for me this is terrible But, I've heard so much about the three teens. What, the three teens? Like, the three year olds are called three teens cause they're so insane. That it's just like having tiny teenagers. Right, and- Which is way worse than having big teenagers I think. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I mean listen, it's not all terrible, by the way. He's like the greatest of all time.>> No, there's some nice things about you.>> [LAUGH] Now, I'm feeling really bad.>> There some nice things [LAUGH] .>> Hes' cute.>> Years from now, we're going to edit the part, we're gonna [BLANK_AUDIO].

