Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Son Makes a Rare Appearance on Instagram

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are notoriously private when it comes to their 2-year-old son Silas, but they bent their own social media boundaries this week for Halloween, and as a result, we got a glimpse of the sweetest family costume.

The family of three dressed up as characters from Toy Story, and their looks were definitely Instagram-worthy. Timberlake played Buzz Lightyear in a realistic-looking space suit while Biel was cowgirl doll Jessie from the sequel Toy Story 2. While both costumes were certainly cute, it was Silas who was the real star of the trio.

jessicabiel/Instagram

The 2-year-old was dressed as Woody, complete with a cow-print vest and cowboy hat, and he was too cute for words. In an extra special treat, Biel even posted a candid shot of the family that showed Silas's face—a very rare occurrence indeed.

All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz... #happyhalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Even in a black-and-white shot, we can tell Silas looks just like his famous mom and dad. We can also tell that he seems to be pretty worn out, possibly from a fun evening trick-or-treating.

Happy Halloween Timberlake-Biel family!