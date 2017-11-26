Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Step Out in Matchy Date Night Outfits

By now, we know that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are the reigning king and queen of coordinated couples’ dressing — remember that Dodgers moment, everyone? And this weekend, they were at it again — this time in red — for date night at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Jess kept things business casual (we’d welcome her in our office) with a red blazer worn over a cream blouse, which she wore tucked into a pair of cropped plaid pants. She accessorized with complementary red shoes and a black and cream handbag, and wore her hair up in an easy bun.

GAMR / BACKGRID

JT, for his part, kept things sporty in a black and red buffalo plaid shirt worn under a dark bomber jacket, which the singer paired with jeans and brown suede footwear. (Is it a boot? A sneaker? A sneaker-moccasin?)

GAMR / BACKGRID

Timberlake made headlines earlier in the weekend for his post-Thanksgiving workout, in which he enlisted his 2 ½ year old son Silas to sit on his back while he did push-ups.

"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! @jessicabiel," Timberlake wrote.

No word yet on Timberlake’s post-Matsuhisa workout plans, but we are always here for the antics of this gorgeous family.