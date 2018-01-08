Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Gush About Each Other at the Golden Globes

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out for the 2018 Golden Globes, and in typical fashion, they looked absolutely stunning.

Like many actors and actresses on the Golden Globes red carpet, the couple supported the Time's Up movement by dressing in black ensembles. Timberlake wore a tuxedo and a Time's Up pin, while Biel opted to wear a Dior Haute Couture black over nude pleated tulle ball gown with a black velvet moon.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

While on the carpet, they paused to talk with Ryan Seacrest about Biel's intense job as the star and executive producer of the TV crime series The Sinner and how the drama has impacted life together—and it goes beyond helping with memorization of flines.

"Honestly, reading lines and all of that, but this man held my family together, he held our family together," she said. "Without you, I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful ... I really appreciate it is all I'm saying."

Before the red carpet kicked off, the happy couple posted a pre-carpet selfie together where Timberlake gave his own thoughts on his wife.

RELATED: The Best Golden Globes Nominee Makeovers and Makeunders

"Here we come!!" Timberlake wrote. "And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack."

Cue all the aws.