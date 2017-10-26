Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Twin in Matching Dodgers Hats at the World Series

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel showed their support for the Los Angeles Dodgers with an unbelievably cute couple moment.

Amidst the A-listers that turned out to watch game two of the 2017 World Series, the Hollywood powerhouse took bleeding blue to the next level with their twinning Dodgers attire. Holding hands as they headed to the stadium, the lovebirds sported complementing baseball caps that proclaimed their love for the SoCal team, with Biel's in full-on Dodgers blue, and, JT wearing a snazzy white-and-blue combo.

EVGA / BACKGRID

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" hitmaker placed a stylish take on the Canadian tuxedo, pairing distressed jeans with a matching short-sleeve chambray shirt. White high-top kicks, a printed T-shirt, and brown sunglasses completed the crooner's date night look.

Biel, who was jokingly referred to as Timberlake's "much better half" during the game by Fox's Joe Buck, certainly took a chic approach to sports attire. The actress kept things casual with a Breton striped shirt, which she tucked into a light-wash pair of cropped jeans. And, like her husband, the Sinner star topped off her basics with white tennis shoes and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

While the Dodgers may have lost the game against the Houston Astros, Jess and JT certainly hit a fashion homerun!