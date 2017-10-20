Justin Timberlake Sang the Sweetest Love Song to Jessica Biel on Their Anniversary

Justin Timberlake adorably can't stop gushing over Jessica Biel. Rather than opting for a traditional wood gift for their fifth wedding anniversary, the crooner sent his wife a digital love letter and ballad on social media—how very modern!

"Five years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend," he shared on Instagram and Facebook. "To my beautiful @jessicabiel: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so... 'Listen to the melody 'cause my love is in there hiding...' #Happy5thAnniversaryWifey#ASongForYou."

Timberlake then covered the song of their first dance, Donny Hathaway's iconic love tune "A Song For You."

That wasn't all, as the Grammy Award winner also revealed that he's back in the studio. "#TBT to a late night freestyle session on a break in the studio—YES I've been back in the studio cooking!" he exclaimed.

We wish Timberlake and Biel many more years of pure bliss...and can't wait to hear JT's new music!