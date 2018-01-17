Justin Timberlake Made Peace With Janet Jackson After Their Controversial Super Bowl Performance

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson caused quite a stir at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show when the the “Filthy” singer accidentally exposed Jackson’s breast on live TV.

While Timberlake caught flack for stepping far away from the incident at the time, the singer is speaking out now about making amends with Jackson post-"Nipplegate," and how he felt about it after everything went down.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

During an interview for Beats 1, host Zane Lowe asked Timberlake about his reaction to the wardrobe malfunction.

"I stumbled through it, to be quite honest," Timberlake said. "I had my wires crossed, and it's just something that you have to look back on and go, like, 'OK, well, you know, you can't change what's happened but you can move forward and learn from it.'"

As far as whether he and Jackson made peace about the situation, Timberlake said, "Absolutely ... and I don't know that a lot of people know that.”

“I don't think it's my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people," he continued. "It's just one of those things were you go like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We're not going to do that again."'

Timberlake is set to hit the stage at the Super Bowl for the first time since then on Feb. 4, where he’ll headline the halftime show in Minnesota.

The music artist’s full interview airs on Beats 1 on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m. ET.