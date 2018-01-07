Justin Timberlake Reveals Identity of the Dancing Robot in "Filthy" Music Video

Justin Timberlake VEVO / Youtube

Turns out the "Filthy" robot got his moves from JT.

This week, Justin Timberlake released his hot new single, "Filthy," along with an amazing music video. The short film is staged at a futuristic tech conference where Timberlake presents a high-tech dancing robot, and it left many fans wondering whether Timberlake was behind the robot's smooth moves. Well, good news: We've found the answer in the 36-year-old singer's latest Instagram.

On Saturday, Timberlake shared a few behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the Filthy music video, and yes, he actually is the robot! In the first video, JT busts a few moves while wearing a head-to-toe motion-capture suit, and you can see his motions being emulated on the computer screen. It's so cool to get a glimpse into how high-tech videos are made.

Making of a 🤖 A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 6, 2018 at 11:03am PST

Timberlake also posted a video of himself practicing the robot choreography with a few dancers. Check out those moves!

Both the song and video have us excited for the rest of Timberlake's upcoming album. Man of the Woods is scheduled to be released in February, and it will JT's first major record in more than three years. We think it's safe to say the hype is real!