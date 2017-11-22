Justin Timberlake Snagged a Coveted Pair of Sneakers by Chanel and Pharrell Williams

Thanks to Justin Timberlake, there are only 499 pairs of Pharrell Williams' coveted Chanel sneakers left—in the world. Though, unfortunately, they're all spoken for.

The exclusive kicks dropped in Paris on Tuesday, and Timberlake was the first person to snag a pair. According to WWD, the "Sexy Back" singer stopped by Colette for a party celebrating Chanel’s takeover of the store, proudly brandishing a bag containing his pair of the 1,000-euro sneakers. Timberlake is currently working on a new album with Williams, which might have something to do with his early access to the shoe.

Only 500 pairs of the Adidas Originals NMD Hu sneaker came out of Williams' design partnership with Chanel and Adidas Originals, making it one of the most lusted after shoes on the scene right now. (Sorry, Yeezy.) Sarah Andelman, creative director and purchasing manager at Colette, told WWD that the resale value of the sneakers skyrocketed to $32,000 after 120,000 people pre-registered to purchase a pair. Despite musing that they were "just shoes," Williams predicted that they could fetch as much as $40,000 on the resale market.

“Officially, it’s the first time to my knowledge that the Chanel name has appeared on a product made by another brand, so it’s true that this makes it something very special," Andelman told WWD.

Enjoy those sneakers for the rest of us, Justin!