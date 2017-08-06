Justin Theroux's Anniversary Pic of Jennifer Aniston Is Giving Us the Feels

These two are known for keeping their relationship private, but for his second wedding anniversary, Justin Theroux blessed us with the sweetest pic of him and Jennifer Aniston.

Theroux and Aniston have been together since 2011, and they tied the knot two years ago in August 2015. Judging by this latest pic of the couple, they're still as in love as ever, and we're totally swooning.

Yesterday, the 45-year-old star of The Leftovers shared an intimate pic of himself and Aniston. In the grainy, artistic shot, the Friends actress is planting a kiss on her hubby's cheek as he stares off into the distance. Theroux used only emojis to caption the adorable pic, including a bow and arrow and a heart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXbjAnHlbx3/ 🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

According to People, a source close to the couple says they know how to make their relationship work despite their mutually busy schedules: "Justin can still make Jen blush. She still talks about how she finds him very sexy. Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more."

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Adorably Matchy in N.Y.C.

Here's to many, many more years of this loving relationship!