Justin Theroux's Thoughts on Writing Jennifer Aniston's Next TV Role

Justin Theroux is pretty busy as the final season of his hit HBO television show The Leftovers kicks off in less than two weeks, but the critically-acclaimed director has made it clear that he wants to work with wife Jennifer Aniston.

"Right now I'm actually going to be focused on writing," he stated at a press junket for the HBO series to ET. "So I have a few things that I've actually already written that I'm tweaking and retooling and another thing I want to write."

And that thing he wants to write may just include his spouse, whom he starred alongside in 2012's Wanderlustt. Though Aniston hasn't mentioned any specific return to television—the entire world has asked for a Friends reunion about a billion times—we think she may take Theroux up on his offer if it's the right fit. Of the possibility, he confirmed, "If the right thing came around I would definitely [write] it."

"We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think, he said. "But yeah, it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together."

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

RELATED: Justin Theroux Got Jennifer Aniston the Funniest Birthday Gift

Iron Man 2 and Rock of Ages are just two of the films he's written for in the past, so we don't doubt that whatever he does next will be major. Here's to hoping the power couple work together on the small screen sometime soon.