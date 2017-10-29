This Is Us Star Justin Hartley and Actress Chrishell Stause Are Married!

Jason LaVeris

Justin Hartley, one of the stars of the hit TV show This Is Us, tied the knot with his fiancée, actress Chrishell Stause at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu on Saturday. Congrats to the newlyweds—from what we hear, the wedding was stunning!

Hartley, 40, and Stause, 36, have been dating since early 2014, and he put a ring on it the following year. Now, the two are finally Mr. and Mrs., after exchanging their vows in front of friends and family over the weekend. According to People, Hartley wore a navy blue tuxedo and a bow tie, while his beautiful bride stunned in a Monique Lhuillier gown.

Stause, who's appeared on All My Children and Days of Our Lives, told the source that, "They don't make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!"

The couple has been looking forward to their wedding day for a while now. A few weeks ago, Hartley told US Weekly that he loves "the fact that [Stause]'s going to be my wife."

Congrats to the couple! We can't wait to see pictures from their big day.