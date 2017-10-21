The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Justin Bieber's Huge New Tattoo

Now that is some serious ink! Justin Bieber unveiled his latest tattoo on social media this morning, and Beliebers are freaking out.

The 23-year-old singer is no stranger to tattoos—he has dozens of them covering his arms and chest, including a lion, a bear, and even ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez's face. However, his latest ink is definitely the biggest one yet, as the new gothic scene covers his whole stomach! That had to hurt.

Bieber showed off his new body art on Instagram Saturday morning, posting two shirtless pics. One is a mirror selfie (can we talk about the contents of his vanity, btw?), and the other is a close-up of the massive tattoo, which features arches and gargoyles. The singer's fans had mixed reactions to the reveal—some loved it, while others think he's taken his love for tattoos too far.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

Of course, one fan couldn't resist digging up a picture from an old interview with David Letterman, where the talk show host advised Bieber "don't go crazy with the tattoos." The pop star replied, "Don't worry, I won't." Oops!

Love it or hate it, you can't deny that Bieber has a style all his own.