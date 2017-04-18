Yes, Justin Bieber Sounds Sexy Singing in Spanish—Listen to His New Song

Justin Bieber surprised us all last week by posting a few photos back in the recording studio, and it turns out that it wasn’t just a tease—and we didn’t have to wait long for new music. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee dropped a new track—a remix of “Despacito” that features Bieber—this week, and the “Baby” singer sounds surprisingly sexy singing in Spanish.

The Biebs starts out the song in English, but smoothly transitions over to Spanish for the catchy chorus that will make you want to get up and dance on your chair. Honestly, I’ve never found JB sexier than I do after listening to this song on repeat.

But don’t just take my word for it. Listen to the new song at top and join me in praying that Bieber’s upcoming album doesn’t take too much longer to arrive—and maybe even has a few lyrics en español.

RELATED: A Poem for Justin Bieber's Crop Top

At the very least, I’d take a cover of “Bailando.”