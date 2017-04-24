Justin Bieber Reflects on His Old Mugshot with an Inspiring Message

Growing up is hard, and that's especially true when you're doing it in the spotlight. Justin Bieber knows this as well as anyone—the star has had his fair share of controversy and run-ins with the law. But with those bumps in the road behind him, Bieber, now 23, is now able to look back on his past indiscretions with a wisdom beyond his years.

In an inspiring Instagram post from Sunday, the "Sorry" singer acknowledged how much he's grown, and how thankful he is to have gotten through the particularly rough patches of his youth. The 'gram features side-by-side photos of the young star labeled "Then" and "Now." In the "then" photo on the left, is Bieber's mugshot from a 2014 DUI arrest. On the right, in the photo marked "now," is a recent, fresh-faced selfie.

"I love this because it reminds me I'm not exactly where I want to be, but thank god I'm not where I used to be!" Justin captioned the heartfelt post. "The best is yet to come. Do you believe it?"

We believe it, Justin! We can't wait to see what the future has in store.