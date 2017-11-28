Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Didn't Spend Thanksgiving Together, and the Reason Makes Total Sense

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may be in the midst of a whirlwind "Jelena" reunion, but that doesn't mean they're spending every waking moment together. In fact, according to E! News, they're making it a priority to spend some time apart.

A source told the outlet that Gomez and Bieber chose to spend the Thanksgiving holiday away from each other, and for a very good reason.

"They both spent Thanksgiving with their families. Justin went to Canada and Selena was in Texas," they said. "They are still doing really well together, but they agreed it was best for them to be with their families for the holiday."

Kevin Mazur/VF11/WireImage

The source said the pair did not communicate during the entire break, though a separate insider said they did still FaceTime while apart.

"Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together," the source said. "Justin says he hopes he can spend Christmas with her but knows that it will take a very long time for her family to accept him back in."

Whether or not we'll get a Jelena holiday moment is TBD, but regardless, it sounds like things are going pretty well for the reunited duo, even if they aren't spending holidays together quite yet.

We can't wait to see how this rekindled romance plays out.