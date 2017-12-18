Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Flew to Seattle on a Private Jet for the Best Date Ever

We got a little nervous for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s rekindled romance after learning that Gomez’s family isn’t super thrilled about the fact that they’ve been spending so much time together.

But boy do we have uplifting news for you: On Saturday, the pop star duo made dreams come true when they embarked on a super unforgettable and romantic journey that looks like something straight out of The Bachelor. These two love birds picked up their stuff and left L.A. for a quick trip to Seattle via private jet.

Gomez wore a long black coat and carried a handbag while Bieber wore light-wash jeans with a colorful puffer jacket.

ROMA / MEGA

According to fans on social media, the date was spent at none other than celebrity favorite, The Sugar Factory.

📹 | Selena and Justin Bieber at the Sugar Factory in Seattle pic.twitter.com/f9AJ1Qr0HQ — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) December 17, 2017

Earlier this month, we learned that these two seem to be going strong despite the fact that they’ll be going their separate ways for the holidays. “Justin and Selena are great. They still spend a lot of time together, but are being low-key about it,” a source told People. “They attend church service together, have dinner and just hang out.”

Add last-minute trips on a jet to their list of preferred activities.