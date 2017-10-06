Justin Bieber Has a Night Out with Ballers Actress Paola Paulin

Justin Bieber is spending quality time with a new leading lady.

The singer spent Wednesday night with Ballers actress and model Paola Paulin at a very date-like dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. Prior to going out eat, they met up with other friends and went to church, Us Weekly reports.

A source confirmed to People: “He was with her at Chateau and told people the next day she was ‘hot as s—.'" The pair were photographed on Wednesday in a car as they left the Beverly Hills church together:

BKNY / BACKGRID

In late September, the two looked happy as they were photographed departing from church:

EVGA / Roger / BACKGRID

At the time a source told E! News of Bieber and Paulin's relationship: "He enjoys her company and hanging out with her, but he has not called her his girlfriend. He is still focusing on his health right now."

Whether or not they're just friends or something more, you've got to admit that they make a great pair.