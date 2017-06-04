Justin Bieber Led a "Love" Chant at Manchester Benefit Concert

Just one more reason to love Justin Bieber. After bringing down the house at the One Love Manchester benefit concert today with his mere presence and also a performance of "Love Yourself," Bieber had some words of support and solidarity to share with the screaming crowd. "You are so brave," he said, going on to talk about the importance of love, and how love WILL conquer evil.

"Would you agree that love always wins?" Bieber asked the crowd, before leading them in a chant, repeating the word "Love" over and over again.

After performing the song "Cold Water" Bieber got choked up while paying homage to the victims of the attack. "We honor you," he repeated, asking the crowd to raise their hands and say the words with him.

Biebs definitely succeeded in bringing the love, and in keeping with the warm feeling, Ariana Grande returned to the stage following his performance to sing "Love Me Harder."

All told, these stars provided a powerful reminder this weekend that love conquers all.