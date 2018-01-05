A Justin Bieber Museum Exhibition is Opening Next Month

This just in, Beliebers: the Canadian heartthrob is getting the tribute of a lifetime and, no, it won’t be in song.

Justin Bieber’s hometown of Stratford, Ontario, is hosting an exhibition at the Stratford Perth Museum in honor of the 23-year-old pop star and his rise to fame.

The exhibit, which will launch Feb. 18, was curated in part by Bieber’s grandparents Diane and Bruce Dale, who provided many artifacts from Justin’s childhood.

Between 50 and 75 pieces will be on display in the museum’s Bieber-tastic “Steps to Stardom” show, including the child star’s Grammy award, his former hockey bag, and a series of personal letters and photos.

According to the museum’s general manager, John Kastner, the exhibit was approved by Bieber himself. “We … had a very brief conversation with him here, and he was very appreciative—couldn’t have been nicer,” Kastner explained, “and just expressed how much he appreciated the fact that the museum was doing an exhibit.”

Is it too late now to say we’re booking a ticket to J.Biebs’s hometown? BECAUSE WE ARE.